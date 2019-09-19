Kid obsessed with the movie Up dresses up for birthday photoshoot with great grandparents

GREELEY, Colo. (WHTM) – Elijah Perman just celebrated his fifth birthday by channeling the character, Russell from his favorite movie UP.

The boy’s mother Rachel, a photographer, told ABC she wanted it to be a birthday he would always remember, so she set up a photoshoot with Elija starring in his own version of Up.

Rachel said, “He loves Up – He makes me fast forward to his favorite part of the movie when the balloons come out of the house and so for his photoshoot, it just made sense for him to do that because it’s what he’s been obsessed with for years.”

Elijah’s great grandparents took on the roles of the balloon salesman and his wife from the movie.

“When we showed up my grandpa had gone to the thrift store and had gotten the brown jacket and my grandma came at a green pantsuit like she had seen, that was a surprise to me how much effort they put into it,” Rachel said.

The images Rachel posted touched the hearts of many.

“I never pictured this would be so touching to the world. I had no idea that this was reach beyond my family and friends,” Rachel said.

Now those photos, that smile, and the great grandparents lift us all Up.