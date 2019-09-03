Krispy Kreme debuts new pumpkin spice doughnut filled with cheesecake, announces return of fall favorites

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WHTM) Pumpkin spice season is officially upon us. This week only at Krispy Kreme customers can try the new Pumpkin Spice Original Filled Doughnut or get the seasonal favorites Pumpkin Spice Original Glazed, and Pumpkin Spice Cake Doughnut.

The new Pumpkin Spice Original Filled Doughnut is filled with a specially made cheesecake cream, while the Pumpkin Spice Original Glazed is the same Krispy Kreme doughnut that fans know and love, spiced to perfection for fall.

But you better hurry, these treats won’t last long. They will only be available in stores until Sunday, Sept. 8.

The company also says you can bring any pumpkin spice letdown to a Krispy Kreme shop near you and trade it for one of their delicious doughnut versions for free. One per person.