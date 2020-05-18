Krispy Kreme offering new ‘2020 Graduate Dozen’

Krispy Kreme has a treat for graduating seniors: free doughnuts!

The shops are offering this 2020 graduation dozen. Half the doughnuts say “2” and the others have holes. So, together, they spell out the year 2020.

The 2020 Graduate Dozen includes an assortment of classic varieties such as Chocolate Iced Kreme Filled, Strawberry Iced Kreme Filled, Cake Batter Filled, Chocolate Iced with Sprinkles, Strawberry Iced with Sprinkles, and Yellow Iced Original Glazed Doughnuts.

Krispy kreme is selling the sweets May 18 to 24.

On May 19 seniors can get one 2020 Graduate Dozen for free by wearing their cap and gown, or other Class of 2020 swag proving their senior status, to their local Krispy Kreme shop.

To find your nearest location visit, krispykreme.com.