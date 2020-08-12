Kroger issues cheese dip recall

(WOWK) – Kroger is recalling more than a dozen types of cheese dip over salmonella concerns.
The recall affects stores in the following states:
- Virginia,
- West Virginia
- The eastern portions of Tennessee, specifically Johnson City/Kingsport,
- Kentucky, specifically Ashland
- Ohio, specifically Belpre/Marietta/Proctorville
Kroger is issuing the recall because the cheese dip has the potential to be contaminated with salmonella. Salmonella can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weak immune systems.
Kroger says no customer illnesses have been confirmed to date.
Kroger was notified on July 31 by supplier Onions 52 that the store had received red, yellow and white onions from Thomson International, Inc., all of which had been a part of the salmonella-related outbreak.
Kroger was notified again on Aug. 1 that bulk onions from Thomson International, Inc. were removed from sale in stores and that it had been identified as a recipient of the affected product.
Kroger then determined that several in-store-made cheese dips may have used red onions from the produce department as an ingredient.
The dips, which are in plastic containers, were sold between May 15, 2020, and Aug. 6, 2020. They include:
|Product
|UPC
|MURRAY’S CHADS SMOKED GOUDA DIP
|207083-00000
|MURRAY’S JALEPENO JARLSBERG DIP
|207181-00000
|MURRAY’S BACON CHIVE JARLSBERG DIP
|207182-00000
|MURRAY’S SOUTHWESTERN JARLSBERG DIP
|207185-00000
|JARLSBERG DIP
|207201-00000
|JARLSBERG CHEESE SPREAD
|216407-20000
|PIMENTO CHEESE DIP
|226481-60000
|DELI JARLSBERG JALAPENO DIP
|236293-70000
|DELI BACON CHIVE JARLSBERG DIP
|236294-70000
|DELI SOUTHWESTERN JARLSBERG DIP
|236295-70000
|DELI JARLSBERG DIP
|237462-40000
|JARLSBERG DIP
|247199-00000
|DELI JARLSBERG CHEESE DIP
|286292-70000
|DELI APPLEWOOD CHEDDAR DIP
|286462-20000
|DELI BUFFALO BLUE CHEESE SPREAD
|295095-50000
|DELI SOUTHWEST CHEESE SPREAD
|295408-50000
|DELI RANCH CHEESE SPREAD
|295409-50000
Kroger has removed the products from store shelves, and the company has started its customer recall.
Customers who have purchased the product described above are warned not to consume it and should return it to a store for a full refund or replacement.
Additional questions can be directed to Kroger Customer Connect at (800) 576-4377.
