Las Vegas woman’s bulldog crushed by PetSmart grooming table

A Las Vegas woman is devastated after her two-year-old bulldog was killed by a grooming table at PetSmart just minutes after she dropped the dog off.

KVVU reports Vikki Seifert took her dog Minni to PetSmart to get a bath and have her nails trimmed.

It usually doesn’t take long, so Vikki walked around the store when she noticed employees running toward the grooming area.

“I ran in there when I went in, she was crushed under a grooming table and they said that they had listened for her heartbeat and she was gone,” Vikki said in an interview with KVVU.

Vikki said no one could give her a straight answer about what happened.

“I don’t believe it was the weight of the table it was the fact that it was electric and it had crushed her to the point that the table was closed all the way on her and then with it being unplugged there was no way to raise it,” Vikki said.

KVVU reached out to PetSmart and a spokesperson sent a statement saying, “A tragic accident occurred in our grooming salon, which led to the heartbreaking loss of Minni. There’s nothing more important than the safety of the pets in our care, and we immediately launched a comprehensive investigation into how this type of unprecedented event could have possibly happened.”

Vikki still has a lot of questions, “What were these two groomers doing? Why did no one notice where the dog was at, why was she under a table? How does a dog go in for a bath and get crushed within 13 minutes?”

“People’s pets are their family members, she wasn’t just a pet,” Vikki said.

She is now waiting for an autopsy report and deciding if she’ll file a lawsuit.