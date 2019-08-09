Last name Green or Greene? Fly free on Frontier

DENVER – Frontier Airlines announced it will be making flights more “Green” next week by offering a free flight to anyone with the last name Green or Greene.

The airline’s website states a promotion called Green Week aims to highlight its efforts to become the most eco-friendly carrier in the U.S.

Frontier said eligible participants must depart for their one-way or round-trip flights on Aug. 13 and, if booking round-trip, must return by midnight Aug. 20.

Customers must book the flight on Frontier’s website and confirm their last name, excluding any family members who don’t share the name.

Frontier says eligible passengers will be refunded up to $400 by Sept. 15.