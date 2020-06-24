Lawmakers struggle to find middle ground on policing overhauls

National

by: WHTM Staff

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — As lawmakers work on policing overhauls, there’s a stark division between Republican and Democratic approaches.

Democrats are favoring a bill creating a national database of excessive-force encounters and banning police chokeholds.

A bill by senate republicans shares some common ground on those ideas, but Senate Democrats don’t like that the GOP is against limiting legal protections for police.

Earlier this month, President Trump signed an executive order promoting police reform through grants, but not by legal mandates.

