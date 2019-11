BROOKFIELD, Ill. (WHTM) — Lemurs are getting a tasty thanksgiving feast with some of their favorites.

At Brookfield Zoo in Chicago, it looks like foods humans would eat during the holidays.

They’re treated to pumpkin and sweet potato pie with figs. They also have a “Turkey” made of primate biscuit, apple sauce, and honey.

The lemurs have been treated to a Thanksgiving feast for the past six years.