Liberty University welcomes back students despite coronavirus

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WHTM) — Liberty University, a private Christian school in Virginia has re-opened its campus this week in the midst of the coronavirus outbreak.

The move comes despite social distancing guidelines from the state of Virginia and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The university’s President Jerry Falwell, Junior released a statement saying he wanted to give the students the option to return to campus after spring break ended last week.

The university says it’s complying with the state’s guidelines.

A school spokesperson says classes resumed Monday and 1,000 students returned to campus but they’re prepared for about 5,000 students to return, WSLS reports.

The school’s classes have already moved online, but staff and faculty are still expected to work as usual.

Falwell says the dining halls are takeout-only and classes that need to meet in person, such as labs, will follow the governor’s 10-person gathering limit.