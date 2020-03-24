Livestreaming Now: White House Coronavirus Task Force Briefing

WASHINGTON (WLNS) – The White House Coronavirus Task Force holds a briefing on the federal government’s response to the pandemic.



Earlier today, President Donald Trump said he is hoping the United States will be reopened by Easter as he weighs how to relax nationwide social-distancing guidelines to put some workers back on the job during the coronavirus outbreak.



The Dow Jones Industrial Average surged to its best day since 1933 as Congress and the White House neared a deal on Tuesday to inject nearly $2 trillion of aid into an economy ravaged by the coronavirus.



The Dow burst 11.4% higher, while the more closely followed S&P 500 index leaping 9.4% during a wave of buying around the world.



On Monday, the U.S. saw its biggest jump yet in the death toll from the virus, with more than 650 American deaths now attributed to COVID-19, according to a report by the Associated Press.



State officials confirmed 1,791 cases of COVID-19 in Michigan with 24 deaths reported in the state. Among. the daily totals from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services were 15 coronavirus cases in Ingham County.