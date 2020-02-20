Longtime bus driver in Minnesota laid to rest in a school bus casket

GRAND MEADOW, Minn. (WHTM) — A Minnesota school bus driver will be laid to rest in a custom school bus designed casket.

Glen Davis was a school bus driver for 55-years so it’s appropriate that he will be laid to rest in a school bus yellow casket, stamped with the number 3, which was the number of the first bus he ever drove.

A local funeral-home owner from Hindt Funeral Home gave him the casket to repay his kindness to his family and show how much they appreciated his service to the community.

The funeral home says Davis was alive to see the casket and it brought him to tears. He even joked about it saying “all it’s missing is an emergency door.”

His funeral will be held Friday at a Catholic church where he volunteered for years. Davis was 88-years-old.

Similarly, another bus driver of 50 years, David Wright of Tennessee, was laid to rest in a school bus-styled casket in August.