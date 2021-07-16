Los Angeles is bringing back masks. Will PA see something similar?

Visitors wear masks as they walk in a shopping district Thursday, July 1, 2021, in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Los Angeles, CA is bringing back a mandatory indoor mask policy starting Saturday, July 17 for all individuals, even those who are vaccinated. With the rise in COVID-19 cases that can be attributed to the new Delta variant, is it possible for Pennsylvania to reinstate a similar policy?

The short answer is yes, there’s always the possibility, but it doesn’t seem imminent. With COVID-19 cases growing around the country, medical professionals and the PA Department of Health are always watching the data to make decisions like this.

Pennsylvania ranks 9th in the country based on the percentage of the population who have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at 63.9%, slightly higher than California’s 62.8%. California has a much higher population, so the daily number of positive cases is much higher than Pennsylvania’s. PA has seen one of the slowest rises in new cases, and it ranks top five in the country in the lowest number of new cases in recent weeks.

Due to increased #COVID19 transmission, LA County will be requiring masks indoors regardless of vaccination status, starting 11:59 PM on Saturday, July 17th. Wearing a mask when indoors with others reduces the risk of both getting and transmitting the virus. pic.twitter.com/fDE3ITVcEj — Los Angeles County (@CountyofLA) July 15, 2021

“Overall, Pennsylvania is not seeing the same level of COVID cases that are being reported in other areas of the country,” Deputy Press Secretary Rachel Kostelac said. “This could be linked to Pennsylvania having higher vaccination numbers than those states, as we have seen a correlation between individuals getting vaccinated and declining case counts.”

LA’s mask policy is being reinstated one month after California’s COVID-19 mitigation efforts were lifted. Pennsylvania’s one-month anniversary is about two weeks away, meaning that the next few weeks of data will be especially important for officials to make a decision about the mask policy.

Medical professionals are urging individuals to consider wearing a mask indoors again, citing the imminent threat that is caused by the Delta variant. The Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says the variant is now responsible for over half of all new cases in the country.

“The delta variant is ripping around the world at a scorching pace, driving a new spike in cases and death,” World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Gebreyesus said during a COVID-19 press briefing on Monday.

Data shows that fully vaccinated individuals greatly reduce the chance of encountering a lethal case of the variant, so medical professionals around the world are pushing to get more people vaccinated.

“Getting vaccinated is our greatest protection for Pennsylvanians from the virus. We encourage anyone who is able to get vaccinated to do so to help protect Pennsylvanians who are unable,” Kostelac said.

Only time will tell if Pennsylvania will need to bring back the mask mandate. One thing is for certain – leaders around the state will be watching the next few weeks of data very closely.

“I think we’ve learned from the past 17 months that anything is possible, however, nothing is being discussed at this time,” Kostelac said.