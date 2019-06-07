Louisiana firefighters swim through flash flood to save driver

BATON ROUGE, La. (WHTM) — A dramatic rescue on a flooded Louisiana street was caught on camera Thursday.

Video from WBRZ-TV shows two Baton Rouge firefighters rushing to save a woman trapped in a car as it is carried away by floodwater that is several feet deep.

The television station reported the firefighters used a tool to break a window then pulled the woman to safety.

Flash flooding from a severe storm shut down many roads and businesses. The National Weather Service confirmed an EF-1 tornado touched down in the city and several others were suspected in southeast Louisiana.