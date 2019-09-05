Man buys 100 generators for Dorian victims in the Bahamas

FLORIDA (CNN) – A Florida farmer really wanted to help the victims of hurricane Dorian in the Bahamas, so he bought 100 generators to be shipped to Abaco and Grand Bahama.

“About 100 generators and a truckload of food and chainsaws are all going over by boat on Thursday to Marsh Harbour in the Bahamas. It’s terrible and I’m sure you’ve seen the photos,” a farmer from Jacksonville told CNN on Wednesday.

The grand total at the Jacksonville Costco was nearly $50,000.

Another Costco customer, Alec Sprague, snapped these two photos of the anonymous donor and all the generators.

Sprague said he approached the man to thank him for his generous act.

Sprague said the man doesn’t want any attention and wishes to stay annonymous– and said he would rather people focus on helping those in the hardest-hit areas of the Bahamas.

“All I could do was shake his hand and thank him! There still are good people in the world!” wrote Sprague.