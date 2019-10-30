Man charged, accused of performing sex act in front of 9-year-old at Myrtle Beach hotel

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – According to an affidavit obtained by News13 Tuesday, Calvin Jerome Simpson is accused of performing a sexual act in front of a girl at a Myrtle Beach hotel.

The affidavit suggests that on September 20, 2019, the Myrtle Beach Police Department opened a joint investigation with the North Myrtle Beach Police Department and the Rochester Police Department (NY). It involved Simpson performing a sex act in front of a child multiple times at different locations from 2016 to 2019.

Calvin Jerome Simpson (photo: Myrtle Beach Police Department)

The document says that at or around March of 2017, Simpson and the child were staying at a Myrtle Beach hotel near 69th Avenue N and N Ocean Boulevard., when the child was 9 years old. At that time, Simpson allegedly performed the sex act in front of the girl. The girl told authorities that she was afraid Simpson was going to rape her, according to the affidavit. Authorities noted that Simpson placed the girl at “unreasonable risk of harm affecting her mental health and safety”.

Booking information from the Myrtle Beach Jail suggests Simpson was arrested Monday afternoon on a charge of criminal sexual conduct or attempted with a victim under 11 years of age – 1st degree.

According to booking information from J. Reuben Long Detention Center, Simpson is from Rochester, New York and faces additional charges that include unlawful neglect of a child and exposure of private parts in a lewd and lascivious manner. He remains in jail Wednesday morning.