Man gets $250k scratcher during grocery run

RALEIGH, N.C. (WHTM) — A big holiday win for one North Carolina man at the grocery store.

Michael Rosebrock has won a $250,000 prize from the North Carolina Education Lottery.

Rosebrock claimed his prize at the lottery headquarters in Raleigh Monday, and after state and federal taxes, took home more than $176,000.

Rosenbrock, who works in international shipping, bought the $5 scratch-off while buying groceries to host Christmas dinner.

At first, the ticket seemed to be a loser, but then he entered it into one of the state lottery’s second-chance promotional drawings and learned he was a big winner.

He says he wants to use the money to kick-start his dream of founding a nonprofit.

The $5 ticket launched in August with three $250,000 prizes. With Rosebrock, two of the prizes have now been claimed.

So there’s only one lucky winner left for the ticket.