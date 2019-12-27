Live Now
ABC27 News Daybreak

Man gets $250k scratcher during grocery run

National

by:

Posted: / Updated:

RALEIGH, N.C. (WHTM) — A big holiday win for one North Carolina man at the grocery store.

Michael Rosebrock has won a $250,000 prize from the North Carolina Education Lottery.

Rosebrock claimed his prize at the lottery headquarters in Raleigh Monday, and after state and federal taxes, took home more than $176,000.

Rosenbrock, who works in international shipping, bought the $5 scratch-off while buying groceries to host Christmas dinner.

At first, the ticket seemed to be a loser, but then he entered it into one of the state lottery’s second-chance promotional drawings and learned he was a big winner.

He says he wants to use the money to kick-start his dream of founding a nonprofit.

The $5 ticket launched in August with three $250,000 prizes. With Rosebrock, two of the prizes have now been claimed.

So there’s only one lucky winner left for the ticket.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

Don't Miss