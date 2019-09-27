Man pinned in car under tractor-trailer records own rescue

WATERVLIET, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A 28-year-old man pinned in his car under a tractor-trailer after a crash on a New York highway not only walked away virtually unscathed but recorded his own rescue.

“I remember everything,” Jelani Reyes-Craig said. “It was a flour truck, so there was flour and smoke from the engine bay pouring into the car, so I’m choking, gasping for air.”

Through his entire ordeal, Reyes-Craig remained calm. Once he managed to elbow a hole through the debris, the smoke cleared. That’s when he said he cut himself out of his seatbelt and wiggled over to the passenger to get more space.

“I remember hearing someone scream ‘Don’t go under that truck!’ and these two gentlemen didn’t care,” he recalled. “They went and grabbed the jaws of life and came under the truck to come get me.”

One of those gentlemen was Lt. Jim Strock of the Watervliet Fire Department. He told NEWS10 ABC he pulled up to the wreck, bracing himself and his crew for the worst.

“Survivability rate on this is zero, no way is this guy alive. Then they said, ‘He’s talking.’ I’m like, no way. I go around the car and I yell in, ‘Hey, bud.’ He goes ‘Dude, can you take my picture? This is unbelievable.’ And I’m like, what?” Strock said.

While there was some initial shock, Reyes-Craig was barely injured. So, while he patiently waited for the firefighters to free him, he pulled out his phone and started recording the incredible rescue.

Then, he made an important phone call to his girlfriend Kaylea.

“He told me, ‘I need you to stay calm. I’m crushed under something in the car on 787,'” Kaylea said.

She immediately left work and drove to the scene.

“It was one of the scariest moments ever,” she said. “They had me stopped and they said they’re trying to get him out of the car now. He’s a lucky man.”

Reyes-Craig miraculously walked away from the wreck with a few stitches in his hand and a couple of missing teeth.

Scary situation today ending with a handshake and a pat on the back. pic.twitter.com/GEuYG5Xerm — Louis Finley (@LouisFinley) September 26, 2019

“I would say the scariest moment was in the hospital when I was getting stitches. I don’t do really well with open wounds,” he said.

First responders were relieved after what they thought would be a recovery turned out to be a rescue to be proud of.

“He walks out of the car and he’s high-fiving us on the way to the hospital. Unbelievable,” Strock said. “Unbelievable.”

Reyes-Craig said it’s something he’ll never forget.

“They went beyond the line of duty to do their job, and I’m really grateful for it,” he said.

Airbags were deployed to help raise the trailer for extrication purposes. Reyes-Craig was taken to a hospital for treatment of minor injuries and then released.

The tractor-trailer was towed from the scene about six hours later.