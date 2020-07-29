Man shot by State Police in Tioga County arrested after being released from the hospital

TIOGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – Nathaniel H. Gaylord, 22, was released from UHS Wilson Medical Center and was taken into State Police Custody after being shot by New York State Police on July 24.

New York State Police, Tioga County Sheriff’s Deputies and an officer from the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation responded to report of a domestic dispute at a residence on Chamberlain Road in the town of Newark Valley.

Gaylord allegedly fired at least one shot prior to the arrival of police and failed to comply with orders to drop a shotgun. He then allegedly approached the officers, while pointing the shotgun in their direction and was subsequently shot by a member of the New York State Police.

Gaylord was transported to UHS Wilson Medical Center in serious condition, but was upgraded to stable condition.

Gaylord has been charged for the felonies of Attempted Aggravated Assault upon a Police Officer or Peace Officer and Menacing a Police Officer or Peace Officer and misdemeanor Menacing in the second degree. He was arraigned and remanded to the Tioga County Jail on $20,000 cash bail or $40,000 bond.

State Police say that Investigator Justin Wilt, a 19-year veteran of the New York State Police, has been identified as the officer who shot Gaylord.

Top Stories: