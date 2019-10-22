Man survives with minor injuries after car impaled by logs

WHITFIELD COUNTY, Ga. (WHTM) – A Georgia driver made it out alive after he rear-ended a log truck, and his car was impaled by logs from the front windshield to the back window.

On October 11 authorities say the driver rear-ended a log truck but fortunately suffered only minor injuries.

The Whitfield County Fire Department shared the images from the scene on its Facebook page.

Advanced Extrication on Cleveland Hwy this morning. Great job guys! Patient had only minor injuries. Posted by Whitfield County Fire on Friday, October 11, 2019

Firefighters had to cut through 30 to 40 logs with chainsaws before they could even start to cut open the car and rescue the man. But after that, it took only about 10 to 15 minutes to get the driver from the car.