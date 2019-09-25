Man who faked being teen doctor has been freed from prison

National

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
prison_wire_411288

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) – A 22-year-old Florida man imprisoned for impersonating a doctor while he was a teenager and stealing from a patient has been freed from custody.

News outlets report Malachi Love-Robinson, known as “Dr. Love,” was released Monday, about 20 months into his 3.5-year sentence. He was given credit for time served before his sentencing. Authorities have said Love-Robinson illegally practiced medicine out of a West Palm Beach office and even treated an undercover officer.

He was separately accused of examining and defrauding an older woman out of $35,000. He previously served a year in a Virginia prison for providing false information while trying to buy a car.

Authorities have said Love-Robinson also posed as a doctor in 2015, but didn’t treat anyone and only wandered a hospital in doctor garb.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss