Mandatory evacuation ordered for parts Brevard County

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (WFLA) – Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey issued a mandatory evacuation for parts of the county beginning Sunday at 8 a.m. This is the first county in Florida to issue an evacuation.

Ivey posted the message to the sheriff’s office’s Facebook page Friday.

The evacuation is set for people living on the barrier island, in low-lying and flood-prone areas, mobile homes and anyone with disabilities.

More than 18 inches of rain is expected in the area.

Some residents don’t want to leave.

“I think it should be up to us really. Yeah, we’re sticking around no matter what. That’s what we got plywood for,” Merritt Island residents Todd Shoemaker and Angelina Ferris said.

With Hurricane Dorian expected to impact Brevard County next week, local officials are gearing up for any potential impacts.

At least four sandbag locations are set up in the county. Residents are allowed to pick up 10 sandbags each, officials said.

The county is set to open multiple emergency shelter locations for residents beginning at noon on Sunday.