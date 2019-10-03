Map of each state’s favorite movie candy creating major buzz on social media

A map listing every state’s favorite movie candy is creating a lot of buzz on social media.

Lights, Camera, Pod, a popular Barstool movie brand and podcast featuring twitter page, tweeted a photo map of each state’s favorite movie candy.

As we head into October, here’s a great breakdown of every state’s favorite movie candy!



What does your state like? pic.twitter.com/NNeDmxnYfw — Lights, Camera, Pod (@LightsCameraPod) September 30, 2019

It’s based on social media, Walmart, and Target sales.

Some states have traditional picks like Reese’s pieces, sour patch kids and M&Ms. But there are some odd picks, for example, North Dakota’s favorite movie candy is baked beans and Wisconsin’s is kraft sliced cheese.

According to the map Pennsylvania’s favorite candy is jujyfruit.

As of Thursday morning, Lights, Camera, Pod’s tweet has over 3,000 retweets and over 14,000 likes.