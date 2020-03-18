Marriott International to start furloughing employees

The world’s largest hotel chain has started furloughing employees because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Marriott International says the demand for hotel services has tanked and it needs to adjust.

The company plans to let go of tens of thousands of workers without pay. They will include anyone from housekeepers to general managers, but no corporate executives. The company plans to rehire some of the furloughed employees when the virus is contained.

Marriott and its franchises operate thousands of properties worldwide including some that are now shutting down.

An industry tracking group says hotel occupancy in the U.S. plummeted in early March things will probably get even worse before they get better.