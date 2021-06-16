Maryland NAACP addresses Ocean City police incident involving Harrisburg teens

(WHTM) — A press conference was held on Wednesday, June 16, by the NAACP Maryland State Conference to address the video of an African American teenager from Harrisburg being arrested on the Ocean City, Maryland Boardwalk.

According to the NAACP, the video reveals extreme tactics of kneeing and handcuffing an unarmed teenager by law enforcement.

The NAACP demands a thorough investigation into the matter of the attack that will begin with a review of all camera footage and the background of those involved. The NAACP also demands that all officers are removed from their posts until the investigation is completed. An economic boycott of Ocean City was also suggested by the organization.

Local leaders in Worcester County join the NAACP in the press conference, such leaders include United Black Clergy, National Coalition of 100 Black Women, Caucus of African American Leaders, March on Marland, and Community Actively Seeking Transparency.

“There’s a united community in Maryland, not just African American or people of color,” President of the Maryland State Conference of the NAACP, Willie Flowers said. “If you listen to eyewitnesses, who were there in Ocean City, there were not all African American. They where white who said themselves that this is despicable.”

Ocean City’s Mayor says the incident could have been avoided if the teen complied with the officer’s orders to stop vaping. The Mayor also says police were enforcing ordinances.