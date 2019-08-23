Maryland police: Man molested girl while wife gave birth

National

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
state_police_lights_2_1522079227676.jpg

GAITHERSBURG, Md. (AP) – Authorities in Maryland have accused a man of molesting a 12-year-old girl while his wife was in labor.

News outlets report 29-year-old Luis Perez-Giron is being held without bond and faces up to 20 years if convicted of third-degree sexual offenses.

Montgomery County police said Perez-Giron molested the girl earlier this year and came to her home again in May while she was alone and his wife was in the hospital.

A charging document says the girl twice locked herself in a bathroom, only to be attacked by Perez-Giron, who ripped off her clothing. It says he was hiding in a closet before attacking her again, and threatened to rape her after she repeatedly fought him off.

Perez-Giron’s lawyer, Esteben Gergely, said his client denies the allegations.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss