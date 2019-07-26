Massachusetts mom pursues, tackles flasher

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. – A Massachusetts woman says a flasher made a “stupid big mistake” when he indecently exposed himself to her.

Aia Polansky, a 33-year-old single mother of three, was jogging in Cambridge last week when she says the jogger dropped his pants “all the way down to his knees” as she ran by him, ABC News reports.

Video released by Massachusetts State Police shows Polansky chase the man and attempt to detain him as she calls for someone to call the police.

“I just realized, this is wrong and I’m going to get this guy,” Polansky told ABC News. “So, I just did a quick U-turn, I was running pretty fast when he flashed his pants down. I chased him down, I caught him and I was holding him. He did shake his hand off me the first time I caught him.”

“I said, ‘No, hell no!’ I chased this guy down. I want him to know that I’m not afraid of him,” she said.

Polansky works as a personal trainer and served in the Israeli Army, WCVB reported. She said she tackled the man and managed to him down for three to five minutes before he was able to escape.

“I was asking people to call the police and ask for help,” she said. “Nobody did. I let my hand off him because I realized that nobody can help me out. I had to do it myself.”

“I choose to be a strong person and not to be a victim in situations, and that’s what I’m trying to put out there,” she added.