Mattel celebrates Earth Day with debut of Fisher-Price plant-based toys

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (WHTM) — In celebration of Earth Day, Mattel announced the launch of its latest bio-based products in the U.S. The Fisher-Price Rock-a-Stack and Fisher-Price Baby’s First Blocks bundle, made from sugarcane-based plastics.

Mattel says the new items demonstrate progress toward the Company’s goal, announced last year, to achieve 100% recycled, recyclable or bio-based materials in both its products and packaging by 2030.

“At Mattel, our purpose is to empower the next generation to explore the wonders of childhood and reach their full potential, and creating a more sustainable world is a key part of that,” said Richard Dickson, President and COO, Mattel. “Our materials goal is just the beginning. We will continue to actively advance our sustainability efforts through additional improvements to our products, packaging and operations.”

Mattel’s products and packaging commitment expands the Company’s Environmental Sustainable Sourcing Principles that were announced in 2011. The Company now sources 93% of the paper and wood fiber used in its packaging and products from recycled or Forest Stewardship Council content.

In addition to Fisher-Price’s new sugarcane-based products, Mattel also recently launched three Mega Bloks sets made from sugarcane-based plastics. These items, first introduced earlier this year, will be restocked in the coming weeks.

The Fisher-Price Rock-a-Stack and Fisher-Price Baby’s First Blocks bundle are now available for pre-sale