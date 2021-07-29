McDonald’s teams with Saweetie for next celebrity meal

The fast-food chain has teamed up with platinum-selling hip hop artist Saweetie for its latest Famous Orders promotion. (Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

(NEXSTAR) – McDonald’s will soon be serving up Saweetie’s signature meal.

The fast-food chain has teamed up with the platinum-selling hip hop artist for its latest Famous Orders promotion, giving fans the chance to taste all of Saweetie’s favorite Mickey D’s items in the brand-new Saweetie Meal.

The meal, soon to be available at participating McDonald’s locations across the U.S., includes a Big Mac, a four-piece order of Chicken McNuggets, a medium order of fries, a medium Sprite and two dipping sauces: barbecue and sweet & sour — or “Saweetie ‘N Sour,” as the sauce has been rebrand in honor of the “My Type” rapper. McDonald’s is also encouraging fans to try “remixing” the meal, allegedly just like Saweetie, by putting some fries on their Big Macs, or dumping the McNuggets into the fry container.

The Saweetie Meal will also come in “icy new packaging” inspired by Saweetie herself, according to McDonald’s.

“McDonald’s and I run deep — from growing up back in Hayward, California, all through my college days — so I had to bring my icy gang in on my all-time favorites,” said Saweetie in a press release announcing the collaboration. “Depending on the mood I’m in, there are so many ways to enjoy my order. I like to keep things fresh – I know that’s right.”

The Saweetie Meal will be available at participating restaurants between Aug. 9 and Sept 5.

The McDonald’s Famous Orders promotion has previously offered meals based on the go-to orders of such artists as Travis Scott and J. Balvin. More recently, McDonald’s had offered a BTS Meal, based on the K-Pop group’s signature order, up until June 20.