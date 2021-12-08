Michael Strahan and Blue Origin flight crew to launch for space Thursday morning

(WHTM) — Blue Origin’s third human flight in its New Shepard rocket is set to launch on Thursday, Dec. 8, at 10 a.m. Among the crew of six astronauts lifting off from Launch Site One in Texas is “Good Morning America” host, Michael Strahan.

Also on the crew of six is Laura Shepard Churchley, chair of the Astronaut Scholarship Foundation Board of Trustees; Dylan Talor, chairman and CEO of Voyager Space; Evan Dick, an ATP-rated pilot and volunteer for Starfighters Aerospace; Lane Bess, principal and founder of Bess Ventures and Advisory; and Cameron Bess, a content creator who studied computer science and game design. Lane and Cameron will be the first parent-child pair to fly in space.

According to a press release from Blue Origin, Strahan was invited to join the crew of the flight and will receive a stipend for participating as a crew member. His stipend will be donated to The Boys & Girls Club.

