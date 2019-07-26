Migrating grasshoppers swarm Las Vegas area

LAS VEGAS – Residents and visitors probably hope what’s happening in Vegas isn’t staying in Vegas.

Swarms of grasshoppers have invaded, likely because of wet weather several months ago.

Nevada state entomologist Jeff Knight told KTNV the number of pallid-winged grasshoppers is unusual but not unprecedented. He said the desert-dwelling grasshoppers pose no danger.

“They don’t carry any diseases. They don’t bite. They’re not even one of the species that we consider a problem,” Knight said.

Knight says the grasshoppers are attracted to ultraviolet lights, making gas stations and parking lots popular spots for swarms.

Trent English treated one gas station after a grasshopper swarm. He told KTNV there were so many swarming, customers didn’t want to come out of their cars.

“There were thousands that were congregating all over that general area, not just that area but at that point in time,” English said. “Customers were afraid to even come in through the doors or get out of their cars. It created a little bit of a panic because people didn’t know what they were.”