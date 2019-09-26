Military sees frustrating trend as suicides spike

WASHINGTON (AP) – Military suicides surged this year to a record high among active-duty troops, continuing a frustrating trend that Pentagon officials say they are struggling to counter.

The Army, Navy and Marine Corps all saw the rate of suicides go up as well as the overall numbers, with only the Air Force showing a decrease, according to data released by the Pentagon Thursday. Suicides among members of the Reserves and the National Guard also grew.

The number of suicides across the military increased from 511 in 2017 to 541 in 2018. The Pentagon says the most suicides were young enlisted men, and they usually used a gun. Army suicides went from 114 to 139, while the Marines went from 43 to 58 and the Navy went from 65 to 68.

