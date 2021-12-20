Minimum wage set to be raised in 21 states in the new year

(WHTM) — More workers across the country are in for a raise in the new year, but not necessarily here in Pennsylvania.

21 states and 35 cities and counties across the country are set to bump up their minimum wage in or around New Year’s Day. The Federal and Pennsylvania minimum wage is still at $7.25, right where it has been since 2009.

Although, some Midstate workers may get a pay increase if their company is raising its minimum wage.