Minnesota cat survives cycle in washing machine

MAPLEWOOD, Minn. (WHTM) – A Minnesota cat needed emergency care but is expected to make a full recovery after getting stuck in a washing machine for a 35-minute cycle.

Stefani Carroll-Kirchoff told Minneapolis television station KARE that she was retrieving a load of laundry last week and noticed it was still wet. She said she nearly set the machine for another spin dry when she noticed Felix’s paw.

Felix temporarily lost his vision and had pneumonia from water in his lungs. He remained in critical condition at an animal hospital Sunday night, but his owners told KARE-TV he was moving around, eating, and had his vision again.

Carroll-Kirchoff says her three cats often follow her to the laundry room but none have ever gone into the washer or dryer before now.

Her daughter started a GoFundMe, Save Felix’s Life – Cat Stuck in a Washing Machine, to help the family pay for Felix’s medical costs. So far, it’s raised over $10,000.