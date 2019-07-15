Minor injuries after roof collapse at California casino

GARDENA, Calif. (AP) — Eleven people suffered mostly minor injuries when a roof collapsed Monday at a Los Angeles area casino, raining debris into the lobby area, authorities said.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department received multiple calls following the collapse around 10 a.m. at Larry Flynt’s Lucky Lady Casino in Gardena, agency spokesman Marvin Lim said.

Aerial TV images showed rooftop equipment structures that had partially fallen through the roof. Photos from inside showed the sun streaming through a large hole in the ceiling and the floor littered with ceiling tiles, wires and other rubble.

Ten people reported minor injuries such as bumps and bruises. One person was hospitalized in moderate condition because of a pre-existing condition. Seven people total were taken to hospitals, fire officials said.

The casino was evacuated, and a search-and-rescue team combed the building with dogs. No other victims were found.

The cause of the collapse is under investigation.

A call and email to the casino seeking additional information were not immediately returned.

The Daily Breeze reported the Lucky Lady was not crowded Monday.

The roof collapsed before Ann Green got inside. “I’m just happy the casino wasn’t completely full, and a lot of people didn’t get hurt,” said Green, 52, of Los Angeles.

The casino has remained at the same location about 12 miles (19 kilometers) south of downtown Los Angeles since the 1940s, according to the newspaper.

It was purchased in 2016 by Larry Flynt, the publisher of “Hustler” magazine who owns several casinos and clubs in Southern California.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.