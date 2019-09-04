SPRING LAKE, N.J. (WHTM) – Rescue crews have recovered the body of a 15-year-old youth who went missing while swimming at a New Jersey beach.

Police announced Wednesday that they located Josiah Jeremiah Robison, who disappeared Sunday off Spring Lake Beach in Monmouth County.

“Our heartfelt condolences go out to Josiah’s family & friends,” the police department said in a statement.” “Our department and community as a whole offer our deepest sympathies.”

Robison and a 15-year-old girl were in distress when police responded to the beach at about 2:45 p.m. Sunday. Police said a bystander in the water was able to reach the girl, but Ewing was not found during an hours-long search.