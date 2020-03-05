Mom of 2 missing Idaho kids to be extradited from Hawaii

HONOLULU (WHTM) — An Idaho mom is expected to be extradited from Hawaii Thursday to face charges in the disappearance of her young son and teenage daughter.

Lori Vallow is facing charges of child abandonment.

Her kids, seven-year-old Joshua “J-J” Vallow and 17-year-old Tylee Ryan disappeared in September and they’re still missing.

Police have said Vallow and her husband fled Idaho when investigators started looking into the disappearance of the kids.

Vallow was arrested last month and her husband has not been charged in the case.