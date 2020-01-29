Mom outraged after Florida daycare worker writes on baby’s stomach

SANIBEL, Fla. (WHTM) — A daycare worker in Florida has been fired after a mother says the teacher wrote a note for her on her son’s stomach.

Heather Chisum, a single mom took to Facebook to share her story and ask for advice.

Chisum says in a post, “They wrote on his report that he needs diapers, and I failed to see that. Now keep in mind, I see several teachers at drop off and several at pick up, if I failed to see that he needs diapers a simple, ‘Hey Heather, your son needs diapers maybe you missed the report’ would have done the trick. From any of the many teachers there I see daily.”

But instead, as she is changing her son’s diaper she sees the message written on his stomach with marker. It says “Mom I’m out of diapers pls read my report.”

Chisum’s post went viral, getting tens of thousands of shares and reactions, plus encouraging comments to speak out.

In a statement, the Children’s Education Center of The Islands apologized. The executive director admitted it was a breach of their professional ethics and the school has fired the teacher responsible.

Chisum says this actually isn’t the first time they wrote on her son, she says they did the same thing several months ago. She hopes no parent or child will ever experience the same thing.