Mom says fake child protection agents tried to take son

MARYSVILLE, Wash. – A Washington state woman says two people impersonated child protective service agents and tried to take her 4-year-old son.

Jessi McCombs told KIRO-TV the unknown man and woman were dressed professionally when they showed up at her home on Monday. The couple told her they were there about her son’s injuries and were going to take him into protective custody.

“I thought for sure she had the wrong house until she told me his name and birthday,” she said.

McCombs said she asked the couple for identification and the protection order and they refused. That’s when she fake-dialed 911.

“She said, ‘We’ll come back later,’ and they left in a hurry down the stairs,” McCombs said.

McCombs reported the incident to her local police department which is now investigating. Police told KIRO they have not received any similar reports.

