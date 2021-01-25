Monday marks the 100th anniversary of the word “robot”

Jan. 25, 2021, marks a special centennial: The 100th anniversary of a word. It’s one that already existed, but it took on a new meaning in a work of fiction.

1920: Czechoslovakian Author Karel Čapek is writing a play about artificially created life forms that turn on their human masters. He needed a name for them. His brother Joseph suggested a slavic word for worker, “robot.”

“It really meant drudgery, or servitude,” Prof. Robert Furey said. “People that had low-end jobs, lower class, working in other peoples’ homes, and doing the worst jobs there at that.”

The play, Rossum’s Universal Roberts, premiered on Jan. 25, 1921. A huge success, it spread the word robot around the world.

The robots in Rossum’s Universal Robots are flesh and blood, and look just like humans, which makes life easy for the prop department.

But over the years, robots came to be associated with heavy metal.

In the real world, robots took a different evolutionary path. Form follows function. But if shape doesn’t make a robot a robot, what does?



“The Robot Institute of America defined that as something that was reprogrammable, multifunctional, it could move parts or materials around,” Prof. Furey said. “What that does is probably tell you that most of our homes are filled with robots.”

Last year, Čapek’s idea of living robots became reality in a microscopically small way.



“They’re building robots out of living tissue, the zenifus African claw frogs. they’re taking the cells from these frogs and rebuilding them into living robots that are programmable, that have no mechanical parts at all,” Prof Furey said.