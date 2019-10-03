Moose coaxed out of swimming pool in New Hampshire

BEDFORD, N.H. (WHTM) — Some New Hampshire homeowners found an uninvited guest in their swimming pool Tuesday night according to WMUR-TV.

A young bull moose looking for love in all the wrong places was caught on camera. The homeowners called upon fish and game officers for help.

Colonel Kevin Jordan, New Hampshire Fish & Game said to WMUR, “I can’t imagine hearing a splash and going to the sliding glass doors and looking out there and seeing a 1,200 or an 800-pound moose in my pool.”

Using a rope and some stairs, Fish and Game officers were finally able to coax the young bull out after hours of trying and eventually letting the moose have the pool to itself overnight.

“Most are in their rut season now they’re looking for a mate. The younger moose will wander long distances struggling to find a female,” Jordan said.

WMUR said one of the antlers on this moose points down, making it easy to recognize it in all of its recent travels.

Officials say it was spotted in Concord, they had an issue with it approaching people in Allenstown, then it was seen in neighborhoods and on the highway in Hooksett, and nearly climbed up on a car at dog park.

“This is the time of year when most will get a little more aggressive and people really need to be cautious around, but this time of year it’s even more dangerous. I wouldn’t be a bit surprised if we see him again somewhere,” Jordan said.

Officials shared the video on social media as a reminder that the moose breeding season is beginning to ramp up, as bulls are searching around the state for a mate.