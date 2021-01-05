More than $800 million dollars hang in the balance between two multi-state lottery jackpots

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — More than $800 million dollars are up for grabs between two multi-state lottery jackpots taking place this week. A combined total of $842 million for Tuesday night’s Mega Millions® drawing and Wednesday night’s Powerball® drawing.

“We wish all of our Powerball and Mega Millions players in Pennsylvania good luck, as we encourage responsible play,” said Pennsylvania Lottery Executive Director Drew Svitko. “We’re proud to be able to say that the Pa. Lottery is the only lottery in the U.S. that dedicates all of its proceeds to programs that benefit older adults.”

These drawings mark the highest the combined jackpots since October 2018 when dueling runs produced a $1.537 billion Mega Millions® jackpot and a $687.8 million Powerball® jackpot.

If drawn tonight, the Mega Millions® jackpot would offers a cash prize of $329.7 million, making it the 10th largest prize in Mega Millions® history.

The Wednesday night Powerball® jackpot carries a cash prize of $316.4 million.

Mega Millions® and Powerball® tickets can be purchased in-store, online, or by using the Lottery’s Official App.