Mountain lion gets trapped in California home

SONORA, Calif. (WHTM) – A mountain lion is probably the last thing you’d expect to find in your bathroom, but KOVR– TV reports that’s exactly what happened to a family in California.

“I’ve been around for 23 years never used to see this happen and in the last 4 years or so we’ve had about one a year where a lion actually goes into somebody’s house,” Patrick Foy, CA Dept. of Fish and Wildlife Captain, said to KOVR.

Captain Foy says to KOVR it’s unusual but not unheard of, normally when you leave the door open the cat comes in just not a cat like this.

“The homeowner and the lion somehow interacted and then the lion got scared and tried to run away not knowing exactly where to go it ran into a hallway and ended up in a bathroom,” Foy said.

“The size of his paws were terrifying when I looked at it and zoomed in on the paws it was terrifying,” Samantha Huebner, neighbor, said.

“It’s pretty comfortable saying that once the lion gets stuck inside your house it’s going to be pretty stressed out,” Foy said.

KOVR reports that out of options, the cat decided to take, a cat nap on the bathroom floor and no one was about to wake it up.

“If you find yourself between the lion and the avenue of escape and that lion then yes it can be a very dangerous situation,” Foy said.



“Two months ago we actually had two mountain lions on our property that ate five of our chickens,” Sandra Gregory, neighbor, said.

Tuolumne County Sheriffs, Deputies, and Wildlife Officers reportedly considered tranquilizer guns in the end they used old fashioned common sense.

“They closed the bathroom door broke the window out and then banged on the door to scare the lion into jumping out the window which it did and then ultimately it ran off,” Foy said.

KOVR says that Fish and Wildlife doesn’t consider mountain lion sightings near homes a public safety concern unless the animal is acting aggressively.

–

Information from KOVR-TV