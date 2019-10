WASHINGTON, D.C. (WHTM) — NASA is getting into the Halloween spirit.

The space agency shared an old photo on their Facebook and Twitter showing the sun looking like a flaming jack-o’-lantern.

NASA says the spooky photo was captured on October 8, 2014, by their Solar Dynamics Observatory which watches the sun at all times from its orbit in space.

This occurred when active regions of the sun burned more brightly than others.