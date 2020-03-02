NASA to announce Mars Rover name this month

NASA is expected to reveal the name of its new Mars 2020 Rover this month.

The space agency turned to youth for the highly-anticipated title by holding a “Name the Rover” essay contest. Students from kindergarten through the 12th grade were eligible.

NASA selected nine finalists and one of those finalists is York County fourth-grader Eamon Reiley.

The 10-year-old submitted the name “Tenacity.”

The winner will be announced this month and then be invited to Cape Canaveral Air Force Station to see the launch this July.

The yet-to-be-named rover is a robotic scientist that weighs more than a ton.

It’s goal is to hunt for signs of past microbial life and set the stage for humans to explore Mars.

A NASA official says the contest is a way “To engage the next generation and encourage careers in all stem fields.”