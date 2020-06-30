NASA wearable reminds you not to touch your face

The PULSE Pendant

Image credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech

NASA wants to help stop the spread of the coronavirus.

The space agency has created a wearable item called “Pulse.” When a person’s hands come close to his or her face the pulse vibrates. That should help the wearer remember to avoid contact.

The coronavirus is usually contracted from respiratory droplets.

The CDC not only recommends people to wear masks but to also avoid touching your face to prevent getting infected.

NASA isn’t selling pulses, people who are interested in creating one will have to have a 3D printer, wire, and other materials.

More info can be found on NASA’s website.

