NASCAR driver to debut ‘Trump 2020’ race car at Brickyard 400

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — NASCAR driver Corey Lajoie will have “Trump 2020” emblazoned over his car for nine races courtesy of a partnership between his racing team and a political action committee supporting President Donald Trump.

Lajoie’s team Go Fas Racing announced the partnership with Patriots of America PAC on Wednesday.

Lajoie will debut the sponsorship when his No. 32 car hits the track for the prestigious Brickyard 400 on Sunday.

According to Go Fas Racing, there are an estimated 75 million NASCAR fans, many of whom live in battleground states. Approximately 15 million of those fans are currently not registered to vote.

“With an estimated 75 million NASCAR fans out there, I was surprised that about 15 million of those fans are not registered voters,” said LaJoie. “I will give my best effort to get NASCAR fans registered to vote through our team efforts on and off the track. When they see the car, hopefully, it makes them race to the polls in November.”

“Our mission is to get voters registered and to the polls in November. We are excited about our sponsorship with Go Fas Racing No. 32 and Corey LaJoie. We feel this partnership is the best way to help us communicate this message to the NASCAR community and encourage all Americans to do their part by heading to the polls,” said Jeff Whaley on behalf of Patriots of America PAC.

The red, white and blue color scheme will appear in eight additional races throughout the remainder of the season.

“I am honored to be part of the president’s re-election campaign through the Patriots of America PAC,” said team owner Archie St. Hilaire. “As a Trump 2020 supporter, this team will do everything possible to secure victory on and off the track electing President Donald Trump to a second term. Let us bring this country back and Keep America Great!”

Go Fas Racing (GFR) currently fields Ford Mustangs in the NASCAR Cup Series and is based in Mooresville, North Carolina.