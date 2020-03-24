1  of  16
National Agriculture Day recognizing importance of America’s farmers, ranchers, foresters, producers

U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue issued a statement regarding National Agriculture Day and President Donald Trump’s Proclamation recognizing the importance of America’s farmers, ranchers, foresters, and producers:

“Our farmers, ranchers, foresters, and producers in America are feeding and clothing the world. Now more than ever it’s important that the American people not forget that. Our farmers are resilient, and during these uncertain times they are still working, day in and day out, to produce what’s needed for our growing population,” said Secretary Perdue. “Today, on National Ag Day, I challenge the American public to keep our farmers, ranchers and producers on their minds – for all their work to provide us a safe, healthy and abundant food supply. We owe them a debt of gratitude.”

