National French Fry Day: Where to get some free fries

Potatoes come in all sorts of shapes and sizes and have been a staple to round out a meal or eat as a snack for as long as history can remember.

The average American consumes around 30 pounds of french fries each year, which means that french fries are more than deserving of a day to celebrate their existence.

Although it’s not certain how July 13th became the date to honor the food, it’s certain that many people will do their part in celebrating the holiday.

Many food chains are offering deals on french fries for the special day, and we’ve compiled a list so you can eat as many fries as your heart desires on this day.

Burger King: You can get an order of large fries for $1 when you order through the Burger King app.

Checkers & Rally’s: Checkers & Rally’s is offering any size fries for $1

Hardee’s: Hardee’s is giving customers free small fries and a small drink with a purchase of any Original Angus Burger when they sign up for their email list.

McDonald’s: McDonald’s is launching its new MyMcDonald’s Rewards program, giving a free order of medium fries to anyone who signs up for the program in their app.

Red Robin: Red Robin offers free bottomless fries with any entree purchase.

Wendy’s: Wendy’s is giving a free large fry with any purchase from their app.

A few other chains are offering freebies on Tuesday, unrelated to National French Fry Day, but could help you round out a full meal for a cheap price. Subway is giving 1 free 6-inch Turkey Cali Fresh sub to the first 50 customers in every store from 10 AM – 12 PM. 7-Eleven is giving customers 1 free small Slurpee when they download their app. Popeyes is offering a free chicken sandwich with a $10 purchase through their app.