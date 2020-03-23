Live Now
National Guard to keep people away from cherry blossoms

National
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WHTM) — Washington DC’s Mayor is using the National Guard to keep people away from the city’s cherry blossoms.

The beloved cherry trees are in bloom in the nation’s Capitol. Most years it’s a time for festivities and gatherings, this year it’s a problem.

Officials are urging people to stay away. But, it’s been hard to convince people to miss the chance to see the beloved blooms. Police are closing roads and restricting pedestrian access.

Now, the National Guard is getting involved to enforce social distancing.

