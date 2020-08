The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is rolling out a free app that alerts drivers if their vehicle is recalled.

The app is called SaferCar and all you have to do is put in your vehicle ID number and the app takes it from there. It also works for child seats, trailers, and tires.

The agency says one in four vehicles on the road is the subject of a recall. When that happens, automakers take care of the fix for free.

For more information on the app, visit nhtsa.gov/safercar-app.